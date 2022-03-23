Man charged after 20-year-old Detroit woman killed while driving to store to buy fruit

A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges after a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed while on her way to a Detroit store on Monday.

Ciera Wells, her mother, and her 11-year-old sister were headed to buy fruit when Wells was struck by a bullet allegedly shot by Marion Johnson.

Police said Johnson fired at the vehicle from his home near the scene on Madellein Street, near 7 Mile and Hayes. Shot Spotter technology led police to him.

Marion Johnson

"There was an incident that occurred prior in the day involving a vehicle similar, nothing to do with our victims, and our offender, for whatever reason decided to get retribution for that incident with a use of a high-powered rifle," Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said. "That could have been anyone."

One bullet went through the vehicle taillight and hit Wells in the back.

Ciera Wells

"We were driving, and I heard gunshots and I ducked down," said Wells' mother, Yquirra Wells. "That's when Ciera said, ‘Mom, I’ve been shot.'"

Ciera Wells was taking college classes online and worked at FedEx. She was killed a day after her 20th birthday.

"She had so much life to live, her whole life ahead of her," Yquitta Wells said.

During his arraignment, Johnson's attorney argued that he was trying to shoot at a group of men who were coming to jump him.

"What rationale or reasoning does that give for the allegations that Mr. Johnson to fire numerous shots in an occupied vehicle with three young women?" said Magistrate Jeffery Kleparek.

Johnson was reprimanded to jail.

"People need to stop using guns to resolve issues they have with others," McGinnis said.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Ciera Wells' funeral.