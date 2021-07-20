Man charged after 5-year-old girl kidnapped, held captive in Detroit

A man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped a 5-year-old girl and held her captive in Detroit last month.

Dangelo Cash Clemons, 30, is charged with kidnapping and child enticement in connection with the June 30 incident.

Dangelo Cash Clemons

According to authorities, police were called to the 12100 block of Schaefer around 10:25 p.m. Clemons is accused of kidnapping the girl from her home and fleeing to a house next door. Police did not release further details about the circumstances surrounding the case.

Clemons was given a $250,000/10% bond.