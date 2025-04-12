Man charged after allegedly setting Pontiac man on fire

article

Joseph Lee Green, 30, was arraigned for his role in allegedly setting another man on fire back in February.

He was charged April 12, and held on a $75,000/10 percent bond.

"I am very pleased our team could locate and arrest this suspect," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "It’s hard to imagine the cruelty we see in today’s society, for someone to literally light another human being on fire. We need to send a very strong and clear message that people that do these kinds of heinous acts will be held accountable."

Investigators allege that Green set another man on fire in the 100 block of Cherryhill in Pontiac, at about 1 a.m. Feb. 5.

It is believed to have stemmed from an incident several weeks before involving the two men.

Allegedly, Green used paper and a lighter to burn the victim on his neck, arm and body.

The victim, a 49-year-old Pontiac resident, was hospitalized for his injuries.

Green fled the area after the incident. He was arrested in Detroit on Friday by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team. Green is next due in Pontiac’s 50th District Court on April 22 for a probable cause conference and April 29 for a preliminary examination.