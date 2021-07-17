Man charged after Detroit banquet hall shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal banquet hall shooting Tuesday in Detroit.

READ MORE: Gunfire erupts at Detroit banquet hall

Samuel Tipton is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and seven counts of felony firearm.

Lorenzo Gaines was killed by gunfire at Chalmers Banquet Hall around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Two men and three women were also shot. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police shut down the banquet hall because it hadn't been licensed since 2013.

Tipton is expected to be arraigned Saturday.