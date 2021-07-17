Expand / Collapse search

Man charged after Detroit banquet hall shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal banquet hall shooting Tuesday in Detroit.

READ MORE: Gunfire erupts at Detroit banquet hall

Samuel Tipton is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and seven counts of felony firearm.

Lorenzo Gaines was killed by gunfire at Chalmers Banquet Hall around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Two men and three women were also shot. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police shut down the banquet hall because it hadn't been licensed since 2013.

Tipton is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

Detroit police shut down banquet hall where 1 person was killed and five wounded

The Chalmers Community Hall was operating without a license since 2013 and is no stranger to shootings with a different incident where six people were wounded in 2015.