Man charged after Detroit liquor store clerk killed; suspect also accused of assault, robbery at gas station

A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a Detroit liquor store clerk during a robbery.

Dvante Antioni Howard, 23, of Detroit, is charged with one county of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 17 crime.

He is also charged with one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with a Dec. 31, 2021, gas station robbery.

Police said Howard went into Andy's Market on James Couzens near Greenfield and the Lodge Freeway and tried to buy a bottle of liquor Jan. 17. As 63-year-old Behnam Rasho opened a door to exit the register area, Howard is accused of shooting and killing him.

Howard then allegedly pointed his gun at another man and demanded he open the cash register. He fled with two register drawers of cash, police said.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 31, 2021, Howard robbed and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in the 20250 block of James Couzens.