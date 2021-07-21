Man charged after neighbor shot and killed during dispute in Taylor

A Taylor man is facing charges after he allegedly killed his neighbor during a dispute last month.

Eddie Arnold Hicks, 73, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the June 15 death of 46-year-old Barry Bellestri.

Bellestri was killed around 5:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of Cornell.

At the time, police told FOX 2 that the shooting happened after a dispute over free firewood. However, Hicks' family said Bellestri got into an argument and the man was being attacked by the victim. His family said he was being attacked with a shovel and shot Bellestri in self-defense.

Hicks is expected to be arraigned Thursday.