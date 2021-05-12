Man charged after Pittsfield Township bank robbery, high speed chase

A 49-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he robbed a Pittsfield Township bank at gunpoint and led police on a chase earlier this year.

Ken Kenyatta Wilson, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, is accused of demanding money from a teller at the Chase Bank at 4101 E. Ellsworth Rd. while armed with a handgun on March 23.

Authorities said the teller gave $1,000 to Wilson and he left the bank. He then saw a Pittsfield Township police vehicle and sped away, authorities said, leading to a chase that reached speeds near 100 mph before he crashed on northbound US-23.

Wilson was ejected from his vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment after the crash.

Police found a black handgun with an extended magazine, a silver revolver, a rifle, multiple loaded magazines, and a bag with $1,000 in his vehicle, authorities said.

If convicted, Wilson faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for bank robbery, a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison for carrying and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.