Money, guns, ammo recovered after Pittsfield Township bank robbery, police chase

An Ypsilanti man led police on a chase that ended with a crash Tuesday after he robbed a Pittsfield Township bank.

Police said they were called to the Chase Bank at 4101 E. Ellsworth Road at 1:22 p.m. for a robbery in progress.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the robber, his vehicle, and which way he left. Police were able to locate the vehicle the 48-year-old man was driving, but he fled and a chase ensued until he crashed at US-23 and Washtenaw Avenue.

Stolen money, multiple firearms, and ammunition were recovered at the scene of the crash and inside the suspect’s vehicle, police said. The man was also wearing body armor.

The man was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition but is stable, police said. He is receiving further testing and treatment.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department Confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958.