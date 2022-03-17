Man charged after tip jar stolen from The Congregation Detroit on coffee shop's 2-year anniversary

article

A man is facing charges after police say he stole a tip jar from a Detroit coffee shop.

The jar was stolen on March 5, the two-year anniversary of The Congregation Detroit. Video posted by police showed 58-year-old Sampson White talking with an employee before grabbing the jar and running out.

Police said nearly $300 was in the tip jar.

White is charged with larceny in a building. He is charged as a habitual offender. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, his record includes similar offenses.