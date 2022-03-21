Man charged after West Bloomfield man killed inside Highland Park check cashing business during argument

article

A Detroit man is acing charges after a man was shot to death inside a Highland Park check cashing business Friday.

Paul Clifton McColor, 53, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of larceny, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to authorities, McColor tried to cash a check at the business at 13930 block of Woodward Ave. around 4:15 p.m. There was some sort of argument, and McColor is accused of going into an employee area of the store and shooting 53-year-old Saad Hanna Halabo in the face.

Halabo, who is from West Bloomfield, died.

McColor fled, police said, but was arrested Saturday.