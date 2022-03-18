Manhunt underway for suspect in Highland Park fatal shooting

article

Michigan State Police canine officers and air support are looking for a murder suspect in Highland Park following a fatal shooting Friday.

The shooting happened in the area of 13933 Woodward Ave today between Manchester Parkway and the Davison Freeway.

"Troopers along with Canine units and aviation are currently looking for the suspect in the surrounding area. He is reported to be on foot," said the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Post on Twitter.

