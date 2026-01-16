Man charged in connection with Oak Park hit-and-run that killed disabled veteran

article

The Brief A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that killed a disabled man in Oak Park. The 71-year-old victim, who used a wheelchair, was hit on Nine Mile early Nov. 22, 2025.



Nearly two months after a disabled veteran was hit and left for dead along Nine Mile in Oak Park, the driver accused of hitting him is facing charges.

Devin Asa-Armon Light, 28, of Southfield, was charged Thursday with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The backstory:

The 71-year-old victim, who used a wheelchair, was found dead on Nine Mile near Harding early Nov. 22. Authorities said the man had been dead for hours before someone finally found him.

Oak Park police say Light fled the scene, but was caught thanks to collaboration with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team, Crime Stoppers of Michigan, and community members who provided tips.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Oak Park police at 248-691-7447.