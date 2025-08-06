Man charged in dehydration death of elderly father in Clinton Township

article

A 51-year-old Clinton Township man is accused in the death of his elderly father was arraigned Wednesday.

The backstory:

Michael Stirling is charged with involuntary manslaughter and vulnerable adult abuse.

In November of 2024, a neighbor called police after allegedly seeing Stirling attempting to enter his residence appearing disoriented.

Clinton Township police responded and helped him enter his home. Once inside, officers conducted a welfare check on Stirling’s father, 77-year-old James Stirling, who was found deceased in his bed.

Police say Michael Stirling identified himself as his father’s live-in caretaker. He initially said he had last seen his father the previous day, but later reported that he left the home on October 30th after arranging for someone else to look after him.

Police say the individual he named could not be located, and the phone number did not work.

The medical examiner determined that the cause of James Stirling’s death was dehydration, and the manner was classified as homicide.

Michael Stirling is charged with homicide - manslaughter - involuntary, a 15-year felony, vulnerable adult abuse, second degree, a four-year felony and habitual offender, second offense notice.