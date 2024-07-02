Man charged with drunk driving after Canton crash that injured 2

article

A Northville man is facing drunk driving charges stemming from a crash in Canton that hurt two other people last week.

Police say Ryan Emery, 44, was intoxicated when he hit another vehicle at Canton Center and Ford roads around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Two Canton residents who were in the other vehicle, the 51-year-old man driving and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries in the crash. Emery was also hurt in the crash.

Emery is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.