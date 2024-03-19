Man charged for indecent exposure at Southgate theater showing of 'Love Lies Bleeding'

article

A man arrested for indecent exposure at a Southgate movie theater last Friday has been formally charged.

Bradley Edward Berry was photographed with his genitalia out and a side table of what appeared to include drug paraphernalia at the showing of "Love Lies Bleeding" at the MJR Southgate Cinema 20 on Trenton Road.

Berry, 33, is facing one count of a controlled substance (possession less than 25 grams), one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of indecent exposure.

The controlled substance charge is a felony that carries with it, up to a four-year prison sentence, the resisting charge is a 2-year felony and the indecent exposure is a misdemeanor punishable up to one year.

Just after 9 p.m., on March 15, officers responded to MJR Southgate Cinema 20 for a "disorderly person who was intoxicated and refusing to leave the business," according to a release from police. The man was discovered "passed out inside one of the movie theaters."

While police did not disclose what movie the man was there to see, a post on X (formerly Twitter) showed him with his penis exposed in a showing of "Love Lies Bleeding." The film features Kristen Stewart and Katy M. Obrian portraying characters in a same-sex relationship.

The post went viral with national news outlets like Variety, TMZ and People carrying the story.

Berry was arraigned in court on March 17 and given a $10,000 personal bond with an alcohol tether. He was also arraigned on a local Southgate warrant and given a $5,000/10% cash bond.

