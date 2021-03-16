Man charged after Southgate hit-and-run kills pregnant woman, unborn child

A Wyandotte man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run Saturday that killed a pregnant Southgate woman and her unborn baby.

Raymond John Alkewich, 31, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

Police said the 35-year-old victim and her fiancé were crossing southbound Fort near Superior in Southgate at about 7:45 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle, driven by Alkewich, fled the scene.

The woman and her unborn baby were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police located Alkewich and took him into custody without incident. Police said it is believed drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash. Additional charges could be added, pending toxicology lab results.

Alkewich’s bond was set at $2 million.