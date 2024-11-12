Man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend in face at Redford motel, prosecutor says

A Detroit man allegedly murdered his girlfriend inside a Redford Township motel early Saturday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded to the Travelers Motor Inn Motel on Telegraph near W. Chicago just before 5 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Valentina Colban suffering a gunshot wound to the face inside a room. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Colban's boyfriend, Jose Angel Oquendo-Torruella, 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday.