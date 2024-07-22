Man charged with recording videos underneath women's dresses at stores
article
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 42-year-old man was charged, accused of recording videos underneath women's dresses.
Willie Eugene Davis allegedly recorded the videos on his phone of women while they shopped at retail stores in Metro Detroit described as eavesdropping by law enforcement.
Davis was arrested on July 17 by Canton and Van Buren police and on July 19 was charged with two counts:
- Using to Commit a Crime; Maximum imprisonment of 2 years or more, but less than 4 years
- Eavesdropping – Installing/Using Device; Maximum imprisonment of 2 years
David was arraigned and given a $75,000 (10 percent) bond. Davis’ next court date will be on August 9.