Man charged with recording videos underneath women's dresses at stores

article

A 42-year-old man was charged, accused of recording videos underneath women's dresses.

Willie Eugene Davis allegedly recorded the videos on his phone of women while they shopped at retail stores in Metro Detroit described as eavesdropping by law enforcement.

Davis was arrested on July 17 by Canton and Van Buren police and on July 19 was charged with two counts:

Using to Commit a Crime; Maximum imprisonment of 2 years or more, but less than 4 years

Eavesdropping – Installing/Using Device; Maximum imprisonment of 2 years

David was arraigned and given a $75,000 (10 percent) bond. Davis’ next court date will be on August 9.

