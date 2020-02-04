Man charged with embezzling nearly $700k from country club scholarship fund

article

A 60-year-old man from Bloomfield Hills is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a scholarship fund he presided over at the time.

Craig Maass is accused of stealing $697,000 from the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust. He's facing six embezzlement by a fiduciary over $100,000 charges.

The Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust has awarded over $1 million dollars in the last 40 years to young caddies to help with their education. The fund raises money by donations from members of the Oakland Hills Country Club.

Maass worked as the president of the trust at the time of the alleged embezzlement.

Financial discrepancies were first discovered in the summer of 2019 by someone preparing a tax form for the nonprofit. An audit was conducted and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was eventually contacted.

Maass has been arraigned on the charges and was given a $700,000 cash surety bond with no 10%.

He's due in court again Feb. 10.