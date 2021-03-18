Man charged with murder after brother fatally shot during argument in Inkster

An Inkster man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed his brother Saturday.

When police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Ross Street in Inkster just before midnight, they found Michael Phillips, 57, on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said it is believed that a fight between the victim and his brother, 50-year-old Roderick Phillips, led to the shooting.

Roderick Phillips is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He is due back in court next week.