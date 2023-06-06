Man charged with murder after victim shot to death while walking into Ann Arbor home

A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges after police say he murdered a man who was walking into an Ann Arbor home Sunday.

Sekou Conde is charged with open murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and two counts of felony firearm.

Police say 24-year-old Donrell Canda was walking up to his home in the 2500 block of Sandalwood Circle around 10:20 p.m. when Conde approached him and there was a confrontation. Conde then allegedly started shooting.

Conde is accused of chasing Canda into the apartment, where he continued shooting while the victim's 3-year-old son slept in another bedroom. The child was unharmed.

The shooter was caught in a parking lot near the scene.

Conde is being held without bond at the Washtenaw County Jail.