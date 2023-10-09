Man charged with murdering brother in Grosse Pointe Woods

article

A man is charged with the murder of his brother Friday in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Edmond Doheny, 29, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Dennis Doheny in the 1800 block of Brys around 12:45 a.m.

Police responding to a report of a shooting took Edmond into custody before going into the house and finding Dennis in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun used was found on the second floor of the house, police said.

"This is yet another case of deadly intrafamilial violence. This time it is allegedly brother upon brother," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Edmond is charged with open murder, meaning he could be convicted of first or second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash/surety.

