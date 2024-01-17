Man charged with shooting Detroit police officer at apartment on west side

A man who authorities say shot a Detroit police officer with a shotgun last week is now facing charges.

ShotSpotter detected shots inside an apartment in the 12900 block of Burt Road near I-96 around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 11. When officers arrived and went upstairs, 45-year-old Barry Holley Washington allegedly shot at officers.

Officers exchanged fire with Holley, and one of the officers was shot in the arm. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

After the shooting, police said two suspects at the apartment were shot. The Wayne County Prosecutor said Washington was not one of the people shot.

Washington has been charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm in a building, and three counts of felony firearm. He was issued a $100,000 cash bond.