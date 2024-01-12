Detroit police officer shot while responding to ShotSpotter alert; 2 suspects also hurt

A Detroit police officer and two suspects were shot Thursday night when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at an apartment.

ShotSpotter detected shots inside an apartment in the 12900 block of Burt Road near I-96 around 11:15 p.m. When officers arrived and went upstairs, they were met with gunfire.

A four-year veteran of the force was pulled to safety by other officers after being shot twice in the upper body.

Detroit police and two suspects were shot at an apartment on the citys west side on Jan. 11, 2024.

"The first two officers encounter a suspect. Our officer takes fire and is shot. The second officer behind retreats with him, pulling him out of harm's way, and returns fire," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The officers, by all accounts, are heroes, heroic to go into that active shooter situation."

Two suspects were hit, though it isn't clear if they were shot by an officer or someone else in the apartment.

"It appears that they were clearly distrusting either a robbery-murder or a murder because of the amount of firearms that we recovered and the fact that they were actively shooting at the officers," White said.

Three weapons were recovered.

The officer and two suspects are hospitalized and expected to survive. The officer was alert and speaking, and is awaiting surgery Friday morning.