Man crashes into Detroit police, lands on side of patrol vehicle

A man drove his car onto a Detroit police officer's patrol vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on Livernois, on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

According to Detroit police, both were taken to the hospital. The officer is in a stable condition, while the other driver is in a temporarily serious condition.

"Man it was crazy. The car hit the police officer's car that was sitting right in front of us," said Jacqueline Lang, a witness and the owner of The Energy Zone, a juice shop. "(The officer) was actually in the car, and the car came alongside, and it landed sideways right at his window."

As soon as the crash happened, Lang's daughter ran out and captured a cell phone video.

"The glass of the window didn’t break on the police officer's car," Lang said. "And that’s a blessing because he was sitting right there. It hit the front seat, and he was sitting right there."

Others nearby provided assistance.

"I ran out there to assist the officer; make sure he was OK," said David Woodard, the store manager of The Mad Hatter on Livernois. "(I) opened up the passenger door, and the officer looked like he might have been a little dazed."

When the driver of the other vehicle stepped out, Woodward said he saw that he was bleeding.

"The officer had him sit down on the ground and he sat down," Woodward added. "He kept asking ‘what was going on? What happened?’ So, the officer told him, ‘you were in an accident.’"

Lang said she is grateful things did not turn out worse.

"The ironic thing about is the police officer had just pulled into that spot. So, imagine if his car went out, and he had come through, hit that fire hydrant, and come and hit one of these stores," she said. "It could have been a really, really, really bad situation."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.