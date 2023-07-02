Man critically injured in shooting Sunday morning, Detroit Police say
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man early Sunday morning on the city's northwest side.
The Detroit Police Department said they received a call from the man around 6 a.m. saying he'd been shot. Officers responded and found him in the 15000 block of Ilene St, near Wyoming Avenue and Lyndon Street.
Medics transported him to a local hospital and he is listed in critical condition.
Police didn't have any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.
