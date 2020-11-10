Man crushed to death by 25,000-pound mold at Macomb County plant

The Macomb County Sheriff said a 42-year-old man was killed when a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold fell on him Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to Romeo Rim Inc on Van Dyke in Bruce Township a little before 10 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a man injured by a piece of equipment.

Deputies and the Bruce Township Fire Department found the man, identified as 42-year-old Davi Spano, underneath a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold that had fallen from one of the interior plant walls.

According to deputies, the death appears to be a tragic accident and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been contacted.

Romeo Rim makes polyurethane molds and serves transportation, heavy truck, agriculture, and construction companies.

