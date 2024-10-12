Man dead after crash on I-275 in Plymouth Township

A fatal crash involving a cement truck, a box truck, and a semi-truck had I-275 near Ann Arbor closed until Saturday morning.



According to the Michigan State Police, a 59-year-old man from Lincoln Park, driving a cement truck, was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of a box truck. The impact pushed the box truck into a semi, leading to a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash spilled concrete, tar, and diesel fuel across all lanes of the freeway, causing an extended closure as crews worked to clear the scene. Emergency responders from the local fire department had to remove the 59-year-old driver from his vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.