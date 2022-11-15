Man dead after drifting off side of road, hitting tree in Oakland County
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed Monday after he drifted off the road and hit a tree in Oakland County.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Seth Lowry, 35, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township when he drifted off the right side of the road around 4:45 a.m.
Lowry, who was from Whitmore Lake, was the only person in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.