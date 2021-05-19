Man dead after police chase ends with shooting in Eaton County

article

A police chase ended with a shooting Wednesday morning in Eaton County.

According to Michigan State Police, a deputy from Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a stolen truck. The chase crossed into Eaton County, where a traffic stop was initiated in Mulliken.

Police said as the chase ended, there was "some sort of a collision and a shooting." The suspect, who was the only person in the stolen truck, died at the scene.

(Photo: MSP)

The deputy, who has been with the sheriff's office for two years, was not injured.

Police did not indicate what started the shooting or who fired shots. The incident is under investigation.