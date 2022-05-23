Man dead after shooting at Warren apartment

article

A man died after he was shot at a Warren apartment Saturday morning.

Police responded to shots fired call at Regency Club Apartments around 6:30 a.m.

Officers found a 54-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspected shooter, a 29-year-old man, was arrested.

"This is a very tragic and regrettable incident. I commend the responding officers for taking this individual into custody quickly and without further violence, ensuring that he no longer poses a threat to the public," Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.