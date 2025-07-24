Man in Detroit caught on camera lurking in garage on city's west side

The Brief A prowler was caught lurking in a Detroit neighborhood on camera. Jaime Cross' surveillance system caught the guy roaming on Stout Street near Pembroke. She posted the video on Nextdoor where people can even see one of her neighbors chasing the suspect away.



Residents on Detroit's west side hope someone can help police catch a man who was seen on security video lurking around homes in their neighborhood.

The prowler was seen on video walking around several homes on 7 Mile and Evergreen.

Local perspective:

Jaime Cross' surveillance system caught the guy roaming on Stout Street near Pembroke. If you watch the video, you can see him trying to get into a car and spending time in Cross' shed in the back.

"I seen him in my garage on my camera phone," Cross said. "So I was literally like 8 or 9 minutes behind him. I literally could have pulled up and caught him in the act."

She posted the video on Nextdoor where people can even see one of her neighbors chasing the suspect away.

"I’m glad he did that, but I told him he should have let they dogs out and let them chase him," said Cross. "People have license to carry, you know? It would be an unfortunate incident for another young man being shot in somebody’s garage."

What they're saying:

Detroit police say they are aware of the video and are looking into the case. Cross says the lurker could do something more productive with his life.

"I would say that you doing that in the wrong neighborhood. You are young go to school, find a job. You can do anything besides stealing and taking from people," Cross said.

She says he did not appear to have stolen anything. Investigators are checking to see if anyone else knows anything else about him or may have seen anything else deemed suspicious.