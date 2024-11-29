Expand / Collapse search

Man dies 2 weeks after crashing pickup into tree in Oakland County

Published  November 29, 2024 1:06pm EST
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Friday, two weeks after authorities say he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a tree in Oakland County.

Gerald Allen Gorsline, 51, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado east on Clarkston Road through the curve at Clintonville Road in Independence Township about 5 a.m. on Nov. 15. when he crossed the center line. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, he went off the road, hit a tree, and was ejected from his truck.

Gorsline, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined that Gorsline was speeding when he crashed. There were no signs of intoxication, the sheriff's office said, but investigators are awaiting toxicology reports. 

