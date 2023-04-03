Man dies after being shot by police at Ford Wayne Stamping Plant

article

A man who was shot by police after he showed up armed at the Ford Wayne Stamping Plant has died.

Police said that Zachery Scott Polk, 53, tried to enter the plant just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

When officers at the scene told Polk to show his hands, he showed a handgun then pointed it at officers when commanded to drop the weapon. One of the six officers fired a single shot at Polk, who was listed in critical condition until he died Monday.

Police said Polk, who is from Michigan but most recently lived in Ohio, may have been suffering a mental health emergency.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

