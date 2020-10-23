Man dies after driving alleged stolen car into retention pond near Wayne Co. rail yard

A man is dead after allegedly driving a stolen car into a retention pond Thursday at a Wayne County rail yard.

It happened at CSX Railyard on Pennsylvania Road near I-275 around 4 a.m.

According to CSX, several people trespassed on the railyard and attempted to steal six new cars. Three cars have been recovered.

The Huron Township and Romulus police departments responded to the thefts. Huron Township Police Department says one of the drivers lost control of the car and crashed into a pond.

"Kind of to me really it's not surprising. Like I said, you watch them race up and down here sometimes, maybe the theft part is a little bit surprising. But as fast as they've driven by here and the stunts I've seen them pull in some of these cars, ending up in the pond doesn't surprise me," said a man who lives nearby named George Pappas.

According to police, the cars are usually parked in a secure lot waiting to be shipped.

"It's hard to be around all those new cars and probably not think, 'Maybe I should take one at some point or something,'" Pappas said.

This summer a Dearborn man who worked as a contractor at the railyard was charged with stealing nearly 2,000 key fobs for new cars at the railyard waiting to be shipped throughout the country.

As for the man who drove into the pond, right now it’s unclear exactly how the man died.

CSX police is investigating the thefts.