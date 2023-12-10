Man dies in Van Buren Township mobile home fire
VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - Two people made it out of a Van Buren Township mobile home fire safely, but a third died in the blaze.
"I thought it was a shoot-out, due to all the popping," Tyler, a neighbor to the house, said."
Once he went outside, he realized it was a fire, and started recording video of the blaze.
Tyler said it was "very hot," and "very scary.
A man who lived there with his caregiver and daughter died. The other two managed to escape just prior to 6:30 a.m.
"He was like a father figure to a lot of us growing up," Tyler said.
Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally said the victim wasn’t "very ambulatory" and had recently been released from a medical facility.
McInally said that a large amount of ammunition caused delays in putting out the fire.
The mobile home after the fire was put out.