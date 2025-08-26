Man, dog killed in southwest Detroit house fire

article

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a house fire in southwest Detroit that killed one man and a dog.

Authorities were called to the house fire in the 4000 block of Clippert, which is near Livernois and Michigan Ave, a little after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, one man and a dog both died in the fire and authorities were working to save a second dog.

It's unknown if anyone else was in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Video from SkyFOX showed two small holes in the roof of the home.

The fire on Clippert was one of two fatal fires in Detroit on Tuesday. A woman was killed in a fire on San Juan Drive around the same time as the fire on Clippert.