Woman dead, 2 children in critical condition after house on Detroit's west side
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person died and two children suffered critical injuries in a house fire in Detroit on Tuesday morning.
Neighbors said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. on San Juan near Eight Mile and Livernois. Six people were inside the home. Five of them made it out alive, while one person, who neighbors said was a woman, did not survive.
Related: Man, dog killed in southwest Detroit house fire
Of the surviving victims, a teen and toddler are in critical condition, while three other people, including a baby, are being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.
The Source: FOX 2 interviewed neighbors and spoke with fire officials for this story.