Woman dead, 2 children in critical condition after house on Detroit's west side

The Brief A woman is dead after a house fire on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning. It started around 9:30 a.m. on San Juan near Eight Mile. A teen and toddler suffered critical injuries in the fire.



One person died and two children suffered critical injuries in a house fire in Detroit on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. on San Juan near Eight Mile and Livernois. Six people were inside the home. Five of them made it out alive, while one person, who neighbors said was a woman, did not survive.

Of the surviving victims, a teen and toddler are in critical condition, while three other people, including a baby, are being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

