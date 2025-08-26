Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead, 2 children in critical condition after house on Detroit's west side

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 26, 2025 11:51am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • A woman is dead after a house fire on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning.
    • It started around 9:30 a.m. on San Juan near Eight Mile.
    • A teen and toddler suffered critical injuries in the fire.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person died and two children suffered critical injuries in a house fire in Detroit on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. on San Juan near Eight Mile and Livernois. Six people were inside the home. Five of them made it out alive, while one person, who neighbors said was a woman, did not survive.

Related: Man, dog killed in southwest Detroit house fire

Of the surviving victims, a teen and toddler are in critical condition, while three other people, including a baby, are being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.  

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

The Source: FOX 2 interviewed neighbors and spoke with fire officials for this story.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit