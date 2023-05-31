Man drives drunk to Michigan State Police post to expunge drunk driving conviction from 14 years ago

A man looking to remove an old drunk driving conviction from his record was drunk when he drove to a Michigan State Police post this week.

Police said the 54-year-old man went to the post in Traverse City on Tuesday to request fingerprinting for an expungement. He was convicted of operating while impaired about 14 years ago.

The trooper speaking with the man smelled alcohol and noticed other signs of intoxication. The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, and his blood was drawn.

Police are using this case and another example to remind people "that if you drive to an MSP facility while intoxicated, there is an excellent chance you will be arrested."

On May 8, a 28-year-old man drove to the same MSP post. When he walked into the lobby, police say he was "acting completely irrational" and "showing signs of excited delirium."

The man was taken to Munson Hospital after police suspected he was under the influence of drugs.