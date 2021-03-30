Man facing 28 felony counts after allegedly shooting at Riverview police during wellness check

A Riverview man was charged with 28 counts of multiple felonies Tuesday after he allegedly shot at police over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to check on Daniel James Ireland, 31, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a caller told them that Ireland sent a text message that made them concerned for his well-being.

When police arrived at Ireland’s house in the 14000 block of Shenandoah, he was not home. However, police said he arrived home as officers were leaving. He parked, went inside, and allegedly came back out wearing a tactical vest and armed with a semi-automatic long gun.

Ireland is accused of firing at officers several times, hitting police vehicles and other vehicles in the area before he went back in the house.

An off-duty officer from another Downriver department lived nearby and knew Ireland, so he was able to contact him.

Ireland eventually came outside and surrendered peacefully, police said.

He was charged with numerous felonies, including assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. See a list of all charges below.

His bond was set at $1 million. He is due back in court April 9.