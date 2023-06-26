Man facing child porn charges claims he wasn't interested in children, was going along with wife

A Warren man is now facing child porn charges, months after his wife was caught creating videos of child porn.

According to court filings, investigators learned that Amber Dunbar was creating and distributing child porn involving a young victim she knew in December 2022. She allegedly admitted to the crime on Dec. 7, 2022, and said she shared three videos she made on messaging app Kik.

Two days later, her husband Ryan Dunbar allegedly contacted police and told them "there was ‘stuff’ he should have told the FBI agents" when they searched the couple's home, but he had been overwhelmed.

Ryan told investigators that Amber took nude photos of a young girl and sent them to him. He also allegedly told investigators that the couple discussed what they wanted to do to the child.

However, Ryan allegedly "claimed that he did not have a sexual interest in children and only engaged in these conversations to go along with Amber Dunbar."

Investigators obtained permission to search his phone and found five photos of child porn, four of which were in the phone's cache after being deleted.

Ryan is charged with receipt of child porn.