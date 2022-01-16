Man fatally shot by known person in a Detroit parking lot, nearby police ran to the scene

A fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Value Dollar on Trumbull Street Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:40p.m., police were at a nearby, unrelated scene when they heard gunshots. Officers witnessed a suspect firing shots at the victim.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other. They met up in the parking lot; the victim got into the suspects car and the suspect started shooting.

The victim was able to get out of the car, and that's when the suspect started firing shots in the parking lot.

Multiple casings were recovered from the scene, meaning multiple firearms were used.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by police, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"I definitely want to commend the officers for their quick response to the scene," said Detroit Police Captain Tharadrous White. "Unfortunately, one life lost is one life too many."

The suspect was arrested by police, but a second person that was in the car got away. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.

The homicide investigation is currently ongoing.