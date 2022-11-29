Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown

Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly.

Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. The victim was identified as a 29-year-old man.

Chief James White called the shooting "absolutely ridiculous" and another example of people failing to use problem-solving skills and instead resorting to violence.

"Someone wouldn't hold an elevator door and was ultimately shot," he said during a Monday press conference.

Person of interest in fatal Detroit shooting.

The shooting happened at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit.

MORE: Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified

Police have released surveillance of an individual they are calling a "person of interest" in the shooting and are hoping someone in the community can identify him to police.

"We need to talk to him immediately," White said.

The individual is a Black man who was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a red zip-up. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up