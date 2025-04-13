Man fatally stabbed at Southfield gas station
What we know:
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a Southfield gas station on Saturday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. on April 12, Southfield police responded to an unknown incident at a BP gas station on 8 Mile and Lahser Road.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Police do not have any suspect information. The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Southfield Police Department.