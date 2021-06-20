Man found burned and fatally shot on Detroits' Westside

article

According to Detroit Police, a man was found burned and shot to death on Sunday in the 13000 block of Coyle Street.

Police say around 3:40 am, the Detroit Fire Department responded to a car fire, and after putting out the fire, they found the victim lying on the ground next to the car.

RELATED : UPDATE: Police name suspect in fatal shooting on East Outer Drive

There are no suspects at this time, and police say the medical examiner's office will determine the victim's identity.

Advertisement

If anyone has information about this crime, the police ask you to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.