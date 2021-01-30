Man found dead in snow near pond in front of Walmart in Sterling heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling heights detectives investigate a man's death in front of the Walmart near 14 mile and Van Dyke.
Michael Francis, a resident of Sterling Heights, says he wondered what so many police were doing at the Walmart location and would soon discover that a man was found dead.
"I live just down the road here; I've been here for like 15 years we usually don't see this kind of stuff here around here," says Francis.
Sterling Heights police say they are launching a full investigation and don't have any other information at this time.
