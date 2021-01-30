Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in snow near pond in front of Walmart in Sterling heights

By Camille Amiri and Fox 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Sterling Heights police are investigating the death of a man found in the snow in front of Walmart near 14 mile and Van Dyke.

Michael Francis, a resident of Sterling Heights, says he wondered what so many police were doing at the Walmart location and would soon discover that a man was found dead. 

"I live just down the road here; I've been here for like 15 years we usually don't see this kind of stuff here around here," says Francis. 

Sterling Heights police say they are launching a full investigation and don't have any other information at this time. 

