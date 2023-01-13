Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting

article

A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.

Tyner was found face down on the sidewalk.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. He was remanded to jail.