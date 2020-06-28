Man found fatally shot in a pickup truck, police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say on Saturday around 9:30, the man was found fatally shot inside a pickup truck in the 17400 block of Aubin.

The pickup truck had crashed into a vacant house where the victim was found.

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead

This is still an open investigation and police are looking for the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.