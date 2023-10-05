Man found murdered during welfare check in Inkster

Police called to check on a man Wednesday found him murdered inside his Inkster home.

Officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of Meadow Lane near Middlebelt and Parkwood around 9:45 p.m. and found the body of a 40-year-old man.

Now, a manhunt is underway for the person responsible. Investigators believe they have identified a person of interest, but are not revealing their name publicly at this time.

Police said it isn't clear how long the victim has been dead, and are asking for tips.

"We can't do this alone. It certainly takes tips and information from the public," Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff said. "Any witnesses, if you've seen something out of the ordinary in this area, Meadow Lane, Inkster, Mich., if you've seen anything out of the ordinary in the last week or so, need to contact us."

Tips can be reported to Inkster police at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

