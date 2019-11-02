Man found murdered, lying in grass in Detroit

Detroit Police said Saturday a 29-year-old man was found shot to death, lying on the side of the road on Detroit's west side.

Police were called to the area of Plymouth Road between Hubbel Ave and Greenfield Road around 5:00 on Saturday morning.

According to Detroit Police, the man was lying in the grass and had been a gunshot wound to his body.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the man's death are not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.